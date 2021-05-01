Google’s Mass Earthquake Alert program is rolling out in New Zealand and Greece, for the beginner / digital information scientist





Google is finally rolling out its mass earthquake alerts outside the United States, starting with New Zealand and Greece, before moving to other international borders.

This feature was introduced last year across Android devices, and it started in California. Google worked jointly with the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES). By relying on technology developed by ShakeAlert, early warning signal can easily be sent, received by Android mobile phones, and sent as a warning message to users. What is most interesting is how the technology is implemented in areas where proper seismographs are not present. Relying on passive accelerometers built into Android devices, earthquake warning can be sent out by relying on data from millions of users all in the same area. Much like the way Google Maps provides traffic updates by noting down phone locations, these phones can function as a simpler seismograph.

While the results for the Android device are definitely not as sensitive as actual geological maps, there is a lot to be said about the strength of a lot of data. The warning messages provide users with estimates of both the magnitude as well as the distance from the earthquake site, while also showing a series of safety precautions to take in such scenarios. Due to the number of Android devices in the world, enough data can easily be gathered from the huge number of users to provide accurate results.

Google’s schedule with these tech features has been choppy, but it can be demonstrated that the business first started in California. While touching the base with the 700 seismographs in the state, somewhere along the line, the company then decided to branch out. By the time the ShakeAlert system was announced to Californians, Google began working on the crowdsourcing feature. Working with Android’s accelerometers, its goals for moving to more backward countries were fairly clear.

While ShakeAlert is rolling out in other US-based regions, moving to Oregon and Washington as well, the crowdsourcing project has a different path ahead. Google’s first picks were announced in New Zealand and Greece, two countries developed enough to offer extensive testing of mobile devices but also lacking access to the most widespread earthquake records. With this plan in mind, the tech giant is also aiming to cover more land exclusively in countries that do not have suitable geomapping equipment, given how much this technology could help them.

