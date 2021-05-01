Uncategorized
Sports organizations boycott social media for network abuse
Sports fans love social media. Many places that usually receive the latest clips and news will be silent this weekend. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)
Several other sports have joined the four-day boycott of platforms such as Twitter and Facebook to protest the rise of racist and sexist abuse on the net. So what is the chance for this protest to make a real difference?
source
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]