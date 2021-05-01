Connect with us

Will the West Midlands Tory Mayor hold power in the election?

After a week of allegations about Boris Johnson being blamed, how much is he cutting with voters? (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

With a week to go before the local elections, this will be a question for conservative candidates up and down the country. We went to the West Midlands, the former Labor stronghold where the current Conservative mayor is struggling to keep his seat. Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News

