Moderate tremor of magnitude 4.2 was just reported 63 km southwest of Marquilia, Mexico / VolcanoDiscovery

Saturday, May 1, 2021, 06:49

Posted by: Earthquake Monitor

4.2 Earthquake April 30 11:26 pm (GMT -7)

Just 22 minutes ago, a 4.2-magnitude earthquake occurred near Marquilia, Guerrero, Mexico. The tremor was recorded late at night on Friday April 30, 2021 at 11:26 pm local time, at a shallow depth of 17 kilometers below the surface of the Earth, and the event was provided by the Mexican National Seismic Service (SSN), the first A seismic agency is reporting on this. Our monitoring service identified a second report from the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) which mentioned the 4.2 magnitude earthquake as well. Include towns or cities near the epicenter where a very weak tremor might have been felt include Tikoyami (pop. 250) 54 km from the epicenter, Barra de Tiquanapa (population 1,200) 58 km, Monticellos (population 1000) 62 km, San Nicola (3300) 62 km, Marcellia (population 6,600) 63 km away, Santiago Tebecostla (population. 1400) 63 km, Copala (6600) 64 km, Santo Domingo Arminta (2,600) 69 km, and Coaginicuelapa (10300) 75 km.

Date & Time: April 30, 2021 11:26 PM (GMT -7) local time (May 1, 2021 06:26 GMT) Size: 4.2 Depth: 17.0 km Latitude / Longitude Center: 16.03 ° N / 98.94 ° W (North Pacific, Mexico) Primary data source: SSN

