India’s vaccination program is halting Covid’s second deadly wave in some states





Covide has seen another record number of deaths in India and will rise in the coming days.

Officially, more than 18 million people are infected, but the actual scale may be much larger. As the oxygen supply still does not reach those most in need, the strength of the vaccine seems to have deteriorated, as it says from one state to another that plans to vaccinate all adults cannot move forward.



