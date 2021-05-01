Covid UK: Is the end of the pandemic obvious? – BBC Newsnight





Coronavirus infections in the UK have returned to levels seen in the late summer of 2020, with around one in 1,000 people being infected, the ONS says.

By the week of 24 April, infections had fallen in four UK nations and were 20 times lower than in January. A new UK study has found that a small number of people have been admitted to hospital with Covid a few weeks after taking a vaccine dose. More than half of the UK population has now received the first vaccine owner. Meanwhile, BBC analysis shows that around 22 million people live in places where Covid did not die in April. #Coronavirus #BBCNews #Newsnight Newsnight is the BBC's premier news and current affairs television program – with strong analysis, discussion, exclusivity and dialogue.

