Ethiopia: Fears of upcoming elections could lead to ethnic conflict





The Ethiopian government continues to escalate a six-month military attack on the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front. In the UK, a parliamentary committee on Friday said that not acting in a crisis would be “destructive” to the claim that Britain could lead the world by combining diplomacy and development. Most international attention has been focused on the situation in Tigray in northern Ethiopia, but more and more deadly attacks have been reported elsewhere, in the southwestern part of Gura Ferda country. There, different ethnic groups compete for land and resources, and they have deadly consequences. Warning: Some scenes in this report are disturbing.



