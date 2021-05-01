A 6.6 magnitude earthquake strikes northeastern Japan, and no tsunami warning has been issued





TOKYO (Reuters) – A 6.8 magnitude earthquake, after revising an earlier estimate of 6.6, struck northeastern Japan on Saturday (May 1), jolting buildings 400 km away in Tokyo and increasing the likelihood of landslides near the epicenter. .

The Japan Meteorological Agency said that no tsunami warning was issued after the earthquake, which occurred at 10.27 a.m. Japanese time (9.27 a.m. Singapore time) off the coast of Miyagi Prefecture at a depth of 5 km.

The JMA earlier estimated its depth at 60 km.

There were no reports of serious injuries due to the earthquake, but the JMA warned of the possibility of strong aftershocks for about a week, as well as the increased risk of landslides.

Tokyo Electric Power Corporation reports that there are no problems at the destroyed Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, which was devastated by a massive earthquake and tsunami in northeastern Japan in March 2011 and located about 105 kilometers from the epicenter of Saturday’s earthquake.

Likewise, there were no problems at the Fukushima Daini facility located only to the south.

Close to the epicenter, there were no problems at the Onagawa Nuclear Plant, according to operator Tohoku Electric Power Co Inc.

Express train services across northern Japan were suspended for several hours, but resumed in the late afternoon.

Japan’s northeast coast has seen several earthquakes in recent months, including a 7.2-magnitude earthquake in March and a similar earthquake in February.

The magnitude 9 earthquake in 2011 was one of the strongest earthquakes on record.

Eneos Holdings Inc, Japan’s largest refiner, said the Sendai refinery, also near the epicenter, shut down automatically with the earthquake.

She added that the engineers are carrying out checks after making sure that there are no injuries.

The refinery, with a capacity of 145,000 bpd, was restarted in April after it was destroyed by the February earthquake.

This earthquake destroyed a fifth of Japan’s refining capacity.

