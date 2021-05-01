High school designs earthquake warning device





Vivienne is with her Earthquake Early Warning System, which has detected all earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 around Los Angeles since September 2020. Image via Vivien He / EurekAlert

A low-cost seismometer that provides early earthquake warnings for homes and businesses could someday be a safe home device like a smoke detector, says Vivian He, a California high school student who built such a device for under $ 100.

The seismometer, the size of a Rubik’s cube, is coated in clear acrylic, giving it a sleek, consumer-ready look, according to a report by the American Seismological Society published by EurekAlert, the online journal of the American Association. To advance science.

The device’s geophone detects incoming ground motion, while onboard hardware and software translates the electrical signals of the geophone into a digital waveform.

For earthquakes stronger than the alert limit set by the user, the device can sound the alarm on board the aircraft for on-site warning or send a text message to local subscribers of the regional warning service. The device can be controlled using a smartphone.

Vivian He, a student at Palos Verdes Peninsula High School in Rolling Hills Estates, California, presented her research at the American Seismic Society’s Annual Meeting 2021.

The student researched, designed, built and tested the device over the course of their summer and fall homes spent in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions.

Its device provides a consumer-friendly and low-cost alternative to more expensive and degree systems, giving people in earthquake areas at least a few seconds’ warning to take action and automatically shut down facilities and machines at work.

Vivien He created a non-profit organization, Melior Earth, to help it deliver the device to those who need an inexpensive earthquake early warning system.

The seismometer idea came to She after she read a paper about the unusual seismic “calm” that landed above the ground when the COVID-19 lockdown brought a lot of human activity to a halt. Vivian said she wondered if she was able to measure this calm from her home. She said, “Then it quickly evolved into,” I wonder if I could measure at home and apply it to earthquake early warning? “

This made him read about earthquake early warning and building a thick cover of three episodes of featured papers, many of them from SSA Journals. She gave the research confidence in her ability to build a low-cost earthquake early warning device, but she had little experience that would help her figure out the components, programming and design, so she went to the MIT Hackathon, where she was told that the hacker’s secret lay. In Google for everything.

He said, “And it’s kind of like what I did for this project, like, oh, I don’t know how this works, just Google it.”

The final design contains a data card that can hold up to four years of standard earthquake waveform files that can also be used in earthquake studies.

Vivian connected her first seismometer one night last September. When I woke up the next day there was an earthquake in Los Angeles. She compared the seismic signal captured by her device to the signal produced by the US Geological Survey station near her home, and the waveforms appeared as they are.

Since then, his seismometer has detected many earthquakes in Southern California. It has now reached the final stage at the International Science and Engineering Fair, which has pushed it to compete internationally. She has also won the Association of Women Scientists in Geology, the Cheryl Saban Self-Worth Foundation for Women and Girls, the Scholarship, and the California Government’s Marilyn Jorgenson-Reece Professional Engineers Award for Excellence and Scholarship.

Vivienne is now working on a utility patent for the device. It also created a nonprofit organization, Melior Earth, to drive consumer adoption of the device to make earthquake early warning available to low-income countries, regions, and populations.

Vivian He said she is not focusing on monetary gain, but on its science, and overall impact on earthquake disaster prevention.

