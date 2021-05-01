Long weekend read: Lots of discounts going on! What will tsunami do in Puget Sound?





By Kevin Schofield

If you’ve lived here in the Pacific Northwest for a while, you’ve likely heard of the Cascadia Subduction, the massive earthquake fault off the coasts of British Columbia, Washington, and Oregon as the seismic plate holding Earth slides beneath the ocean floor. Pressure builds up for centuries along the region where they overlap and rub against each other, and every 500 years a major “rupture” occurs as the mainland plate moves west and down, and the ocean plate is pushed up (and possibly east). The resulting earthquake was about 9.0 on the Richter scale – about 100 times stronger than the Niskwally earthquake of 2001, our last major seismic event here in Seattle. In addition to the damage caused by the movement of the Earth, the rise and fall of the ocean floor along the fault line is expected to cause a tsunami.

The last major “rupture” of the subduction zone was Cascadia in 1700 AD. Scientists and historians have roughly estimated when to occur based on coastal soil samples, tree fossils, and oral history from the local tribes that lived along the coast at that time. But then we were later able to fix the exact date because the tsunami triggered by the earthquake traveled west across the entire Pacific Ocean and caused unusual coastal flooding in Japan which has been documented in their abundant records. Of course, the tsunami headed east and hit the Pacific Northwest coast – hard. The country recently deployed a tsunami advance warning system to warn people in the event of a “big blow”.

But a tsunami from the Cascadia subduction zone would also enter Puget Sound and work its way around inland waters, so scientists were working on complex models to estimate what the flood might look like in various populated areas. Earlier this month, the state’s Department of Natural Resources released a new set of wave and flood forecasts.

Predicting the propagation of the waves is very difficult, especially when it comes to what happens when the wave hits the ground. Factors involved include the shape and strength of the waves, the depth of the water outside, the roughness of the terrain along the coast, the tidal changes, and the extent to which the land itself changed during an earthquake. Complicated by the ragged coasts and hundreds of islands within Puget Sound: waves also bounce off the ground, just as ping-pong bouncing back and forth in a bathtub. When the next tsunami strikes, it will not cause the same waves everywhere, nor will it strike everywhere at the same time. But a tsunami will also hit the same places with multiple waves over several hours as water gushes around the sound – and the larger wave may not be the first to strike.

Recent state modeling focuses on the coast along the eastern and southern portions of Puget Sound and models what the waves might look like in 43 different locations. The Admiralty Inlet entrance, a direct shot from the Pacific Ocean, will be hit hard by a 12-foot peak wave, as will the West Side of Whidbey Island and Deception Pass. Interestingly, the southern tip of Fashion Island could be damaged the most. The good news for downtown Seattle is that the peak wave will be much lower, and possibly closer to four feet – although the elevated sea level can last for more than an hour.

Graph depicting a simulated tide gauge of wave amplitude over time at Waterfront Park, Seattle. An image from the “Tsunami Hazard Maps for Sound of Puget and Adjacent Water” published by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources and Washington State Geological Survey.

We’ll also have some advance warning: Admiralty Inlet, Whidbey Island and Deception Pass will see a big wave starting about 90 minutes after the earthquake; It will take another hour or so for the first wave to reach Seattle. But in almost all cases, we will see a drop in sea level before it rises: water will rush into the sea to fill where the ocean floor sinks before it recedes. Sea level (after normal tidal changes), run to higher ground as well, some instances of sea level drop may be significant: Three hours after the earthquake, the bluff lane can see a drop of 10 to 12 feet. If it happened at low tide, a lot of boats could end up on the ground – or if it happened after the waves hit, they could have deposited too many boats on the ground.

A graph depicting a simulated tide gauge for wave amplitude over time on Admiralty Inlet North. An image from the “Tsunami Hazard Maps for Sound of Puget and Adjacent Water” published by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources and Washington State Geological Survey.

Tsunamis are dangerous things, and we are less prepared for them in Puget Sound inland waters than our coastal communities do. With these modern models, cities and towns may need to rethink.

Tsunami hazard maps for Puget Sound and adjacent waters

Kevin Schofield is a freelance writer and founder of Seattle City Council Insight, a website that provides independent news and analysis on Seattle City Council and City Council. He has also co-hosted the podcast “Seattle News, Reviews and Drinks” with Brian Callanan, and appears from time to time on Converge Media and KUOW’s Week in Review.

📸 Featured image belongs to public domain.

