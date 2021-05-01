Real Estate Bulletin: An action star’s bulletproof desert complex





Welcome back to the real estate newsletter. If you had a choice of litter, what would you choose: an exciting smart home in Beverly Hills, a sprawling estate in Beverly Park or a bulletproof complex in the Arizona desert?

These are three of the most interesting new listings, and each features a prominent owner. It should come as no surprise that the bulletproof option belongs to Steven Seagal, the action star behind Hard to Kill and Today you die. Be sure to call first before visiting the open house.

The smart home in Beverly Hills belongs to Will Arnett, which was designed in the style of acclaimed contemporary architect Ray Cappy. Beverly Park was owned by Sumner Redstone, the late media mogul who owned the lavish home for nearly two decades.

If you are looking for these or any other homes you may have to compete hard for them. Housing reporter Andrew Khoury found that homes were selling faster than ever, and there were 39 one-of-a-three-bedroom Hawthorne offerings before the escrow came into effect for $ 116,000 on asking price just six days after listing.

In Hollywood, subway reporter Rong Gong Lin II looked back at a skyscraper that would bring more than a million square feet of office, retail and residential space to the neighborhood. Spoiler: The site sits on the fault of an active earthquake.

As Oscar season nears, columnist Carolina A. Miranda noted something about architecture in this year’s Best Photo Nominees – they all project a sense of instability. In a pandemic year with millions away from the ordinary, the movies feature minivans and trailers, guest rooms and caravans, depicting architecture from the point of view of characters who do not belong to it.

Action movie house

The 12-acre estate is centered on a 9,000-square-foot home made of stone, brass, and glass.

(Stephen Garner)

Thriller star Steven Seagal is once again filming for sale in the Arizona desert, offering his 12-acre complex outside of Scottsdale for $ 3.4 million.

The martial artist-turned-actor bought the property for $ 3.5 million in 2010 and showcased it multiple times in the past few years, most recently for $ 3.775 million in 2019.

The bespoke contemporary is exactly what you’d expect for Seagal, a veteran who includes dozens of his movie credits with titles like “Above the Law,” “Hard to Kill,” “Under Siege,” “On Deadly Ground”, “Driven to Kill” and “Today.” You Die “.

It’s tucked into a guarded gated community, and floor-to-ceiling windows made of bulletproof glass take in the sweeping desert landscape of mountains and cacti. The house – a 9,000-square-foot mix of stone, brass, and glass – floats on a hillside and features lifelike statues that sweep the outside.

Award-winning house

The prefab hybrid home was a reimagining of modernist architect Ray Kaby’s RK2 model.

(Photo by Berlin)

“Discontinued development” actor Will Arnett is trying to tap into the Southern California vendor market. A year after showing his home in the Beverly Hills Post Office for $ 11 million, he just brought it back to the market for $ 8 million.

Records show that he paid $ 2.86 million for the property in 2015, and the architectural masterpiece was completed two years later. The L-shaped residence clad in glass and steel is anchored by the design of modernist architect Ray Cappy, who helped found the Southern California Institute of Architecture (also known as SCI-Arc).

The prefab, which received an Excellence Award from the Los Angeles Business Council in 2018, consists of six units that come together to create an elegant box frame with five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. The L-shape creates a soaring foyer at the front of the house, and the outside balconies overlook the backyard with an infinity-edge pool, cool plunge pool and sauna.

The estate is centered on a 15,300-square-foot mansion with an indoor pool.

(Nearby map)

Another noteworthy new property on the market is in Beverly Park, where the mansion of late media mogul Sumner Redstone has appeared for sale at a price of $ 27.9 million.

Redstone, the billionaire president of ViacomCBS who died last year, has owned the lavish home for nearly two decades. He bought it in 2002 from “Rocky” star Sylvester Stallone for $ 14.5 million, half of its current asking price.

Coincidentally, Stallone is still moving around in the starry pocket. He recently listed his 21,000-square-foot venue on 3.5 acres of cul-de-sac as the Redstone venue for $ 110 million.

Homes are selling faster than ever

Real estate agent Derek Oie, left, is showing clients a house Sara and Vik Szemerei in North Tustin within the scheduled 30-minute slot on April 17th.

(Nick Agro / The Times)

Homes are selling at warp speed across the country, forcing potential buyers to make quick decisions about what is typically the biggest purchase of their lives, writes Housing Affairs reporter Andrew Khoury. In California, homes haven’t sold faster in at least three decades, according to data from the state’s major group of realtors.

The California housing market has been tight for years. But these are not regular times. Instead of the traditional open house where dozens of people flock to their spare time and can stay for hours, pandemic rules limit shows to one group at a time.

One of the spouses, Szemereis, had 30 minutes to tour their 2,092-square-foot home in North Tustin. They are a little over their wait, on their way out passing another couple waiting for their timed tour. Szemereis’ agent, Derek Oie, told them: Be aggressive. The property will have multiple offers.

“It’s almost like your quick date and then you’re expected to marry someone,” said Vik Szemerei, 39, who put on a show this weekend, which is one of ten performances that have been made. “My wife and I were like: On the one hand, we’ll be very happy if we get it. On the other hand, we’re going to look at each other and say, ‘What did we just do?'”

Hollywood skyscraper versus latent earthquake fault

A trench is being excavated next to the Capitol Records building to determine if an earthquake fault runs under the site in Hollywood.

(Brian Van der Brugg / Los Angeles Times)

When the developers announced a decade ago that they intended to build the first Hollywood skyscrapers along a rickety block of the famous street, the boosters saw it as a moment of transformation, subway reporter Rong Gong Lin II wrote.

The improvement was already reshaping Hollywood with a series of big high-end developments, but this project was different. The complex will transform the Los Angeles skyline and add over a million square feet of office, retail and residential space. Some nearby residents and others protested, saying the tall towers would block the views, invite horrific traffic and irreversibly change Hollywood’s personality.

But these concerns took a back seat to a much larger question: What was lurking underground?

For eight years, there has been much debate over whether active earthquake faults run directly beneath the site of the proposed development, making construction there extremely dangerous. The California Geological Survey – the state’s scientific authority in determining the location of earthquake faults – proposed in 2013 and concluded in 2014 that an active fault capable of generating a magnitude 7 earthquake ran through the site.

Cinematic architecture reflects the epidemic

Frances McDormand in “Nomadland”.

(Scout Pictures / Twentieth Century Studios)

The first time you saw the house of Jacob and Monica in “Minary,” it was from the perspective of a moving car, columnist Carolina A. Miranda. Pictures of rural landscapes hugging a country lane give way to an open field. In the middle of this secluded field is the couple’s future home, which is neither a brightly colored country farm nor a charming log cabin.

In a movie season turned upside down by COVID-19, it seems right for the brand that the top eight picture nominees for this year’s Oscars direct a sense of instability – in their narratives, but also in the architecture they portray.

In these films, the ambitious mid-twentieth century single-family dwelling is just a foggy dream. Instead, the characters are cementing their presence in the between spaces: trucks and trailers, guest rooms, and crumbling homes shared by activists fighting for a common cause.

