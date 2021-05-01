India’s first country Covid has recorded 400,000 cases every day – BBC News





India has become the first country to report more than 400,000 new cases of coronavirus in a single day. The country has pushed for the coronavirus vaccine while Covid includes many cases. All adults in India have the right to be vaccinated now. About 3,523 deaths were officially recorded in the last 24 hours, but the actual figure is believed to be much higher because many deaths go unreported. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source