Disturbances in the California National Guard as the general is expelled





The unrest has taken over the command ranks of the California National Guard, with the sacking of the general who commanded its air branch, the suspension of the second major general, and new restrictions put in place by Governor Gavin Newsom on the group’s use of combat aircraft for civilians. Missions.

Newsom’s office and head of the guard, Major General David S. Baldwin, provide details of the reasons behind the recent leadership changes other than a statement from the Guard saying that the organization “is committed to facilitating a positive work environment. For all of its members, regardless of gender and race.”

The former commander of the Air Branch, who was forced to leave two weeks ago, told The Times that he had done nothing wrong and said that Baldwin “lost touch with reality.”

The surprise actions against the generals represent the second major change in California’s military administration in several years. They were announced in the wake of a report in the British newspaper The Times that members of the Guard were concerned that their commanders had equipped an F-15C fighter jet last year for a possible mission in which the aircraft would fly low over civilian protesters to scare and disperse them.

Baldwin denied the plane was on alert for this purpose, and a Newsom spokeswoman said the governor would never authorize such a mission. Erin Mellon said in a statement to The Times that Newsom wants to be “crystal clear” about restrictions on the use of military aircraft for domestic missions.

“The governor directed his office of emergency services, in conjunction with the California National Guard, to review and confirm final and unambiguous parameters for military aircraft authorization and use under the state’s emergency management system, with the F-15s returned to a reduced readiness status for civilian support missions.”

Melon provided notes to the Guard saying that combat aircraft had been used multiple times in the past to quickly wipe out earthquake damage. It did not answer many questions regarding the use of the F-15C last year, including whether it was alert to earthquakes or other natural disasters.

In an emailed statement to The Times, the Guard said Baldwin had accepted Major General Gregory Jones’ resignation as Commander of the California Air National Guard on April 16.

Baldwin said in a statement that he had “lost faith and confidence in.” [Jones’] The ability to foster an inclusive and healthy leadership climate. “

When asked if the controversy over the F-15C had anything to do with Jones’s removal, Baldwin wrote, “I don’t fire people because of fictional events. The story of the F-15C is just a fictional event.”

Dean. General Geoffrey McGram, Director of the Air Staff, was suspended, reassigned, and Chief Sgt. The guard said Steve Beszka was relieved of the leadership position under Jones.

Magram and Bizka declined to comment.

In an interview, Jones said that the guard’s statement indicating that he was unfairly treating women or people of color was “an absolute mistake” and that Baldwin had created an unhealthy environment at the guard headquarters.

“It’s been a long time,” Jones said. Then – Gov. Jerry Brown appointed Baldwin to the position in 2011. “He’s lost touch with reality.”

Jones said he did not know why the F-15C, an air-to-air fighter jet, was placed on alert for a domestic mission last year. The aircraft are stationed in the 144th Fighter Wing of the Guard in Fresno. Their main mission is to immediately respond to attacks by enemy aircraft on orders from the Pentagon as part of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). It is also used to train pilots for this mission.

Jones said it would not make sense to put the F-15C on alert to respond to earthquakes. “You don’t know when it’s going to happen,” Jones said. “It’s a poor use of resources to just have a plane sitting there… It’s not the job they were designed to do either,” which is to shoot down other planes.

He said he and Baldwin had been shocked in the past about what he believed was the improper use of military aircraft.

He said Baldwin pressured him to deploy an F-15C to survey damage from the 2019 Ridgecrest earthquake. Jones said that when he resisted, Baldwin told him, “These are my planes.”

To accommodate Baldwin, Jones said, the Guard classified Ridgecrest’s job as federal training to conceal its true purpose.

Jones said that during the mass protests last year after the killing of George Floyd by the police, Baldwin prompted to send hundreds of Air Guardsmen to cities across the state with insufficient training.

“I told him I think we could put in 500. He said,“ No, I want 800. ”And he assigned us to train 800 pilots the next day,” adding that the training included firearms and riot control components. “Luckily no one was hurt, we didn’t have any accidental discharges. It would have got really ugly.”

The Guardian and Baldwin did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Jones’ assertions.

Jones’s predecessor as Air Guard commander, Major General Clay Garrison, was removed from the post in 2019 amid complaints of reprisals against whistleblowers and allegations of a cover-up of misconduct that reached the top ranks of the organization. The complaints, disclosed by The Times, focused on Fresno Air Force Base and included an alleged cover-up of an incident in which a person urinated in the shoes of a guard. The base commander has also been removed.

Announcing the appointment of Jones to succeed Garrison, a spokesman for Baldwin said, “The Guard is committed to providing a transparent, respectful, and positive leadership climate. … I am confident that the Brigadier General. General Jones will be able to lead the organization effectively and with utmost integrity.”

Guard sources told The Times that last year the order to put the F-15C on alert did not clarify the mission, but given the aircraft’s limitations, they understood that this meant the plane could be deployed to terrorize and disperse protesters by flying. Low above them at window-rattling speeds, columns of flame stream in their aftermath. They said combat aircraft were sometimes used in this way in the combat zones of Iraq and Afghanistan.

The sources said that the directives issued by the Guard headquarters made their way verbally or in text messages, and not by written official orders, which is unusual and increased their fear of using the plane inappropriately.

Mellon, a spokeswoman for the governor, said she could not talk about how members of the guard interpret the directive beyond “what the governor’s office understands, which is – the plane will never be permitted to undertake such a mission.”

The Times provided a note in which Colonel Jeremiah Cruz, who commanded the 144th Wing until January, said: “At any given time during my tenure as Wing Commander, Deputy Wing Commander, and Operations Group Commander, I was commissioned to use the F-15C at the 144FW to respond to Civil unrest occurred and the idea was not discussed with me as an option. “

The memo was dated April 21, long after The Times began asking the guards to respond to its members ’concerns that the plane was ready for a potential response to civil unrest.

An earlier email reviewed by The Times showed that Cruz had referred to concerns about the use of the plane to several officers three days before the November 3 election. He wrote, “There is no expectation that the F-15C will be used in any way to support civil unrest,” and instructed recipients to keep it informed of “any incoming requests or requests” from Guard headquarters in Sacramento.

The Times reviewed other internal guard documents showing that the aircraft was placed on alert for a potential mission in Election Week and that officers discussed concerns in March 2020 as well as that summer about using the F-15C for domestic purposes, including intimidation. Civilians.

The Guard has faced scrutiny in the past over how it has deployed military aircraft.

Last October, Newsom’s office denounced the Revolutionary Guard’s decision to send a military spy plane to the outskirts of El Dorado Hills, where Baldwin lives, to help civilian authorities monitor demonstrations over the killing of Floyd. Baldwin said the fact that he was staying in the El Dorado Hills, where the protests were small and peaceful, had nothing to do with the deployment of the RC-26B reconnaissance plane.

