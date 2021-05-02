World Earthquake Report for Sunday, May 2, 2021 / VolcanoDiscovery





Sun, May 2, 2021, 06:20

06:20 am | Posted by: Earthquake Monitor

Global earthquakes whose magnitude exceeded 3 in the past 24 hours on May 2, 2021

Summary: 4 earthquakes 5.0+, 32 earthquakes 4.0+, 104 earthquakes 3.0+, 257 earthquakes 2.0+ (397 total) This report is updated hourly. Grade 5 +: 4 earthquakes, 4+: 32 earthquakes, 3+: 104 earthquakes, grade 2 +: 257 earthquakes No earthquakes of magnitude 6 or higher Estimated total seismic energy: 3.1 x 1013 Joules (8.71 GWh, i.e. Equivalent to 7,490 tons of TNT or 0.5 atomic bombs!) Learn more 10 largest earthquakes in the world (past 24 hours): # 1: 5.4 South Pacific earthquake, New Zealand, May 2 12:08 PM (GMT +12) # 2: 5.2 Coral Sea earthquake, 33 km east of Malakula Island, Malakula County, Vanuatu, May 1 10:50 pm (GMT + 11) # 3: 5.1 South Pacific earthquake May 2 2:22 am (GMT +12) # 4: 5.0 earthquake 209 km south of Hotan, Xinjiang, China, May 2 6:31 am (GMT +8) # 5: 4.9 earthquake 78 km southeast of Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, May 1 5:21 pm (GMT +8) ) # 6: 4.9 North Pacific earthquake, 95 km southwest of Ritaloleo, Guatemala, 05-01-2021 23:54: 12 # 7: 4.8 Philippine Sea earthquake, 52 km south of Sarangani, Davao Occidental, Philippines, May 1 10: 26 p.m. (GMT +8) # 8: 4.8 South Pacific earthquake, New Zealand, May 2 12:07 p.m. (G MT +12) # 9: 4.8 MUNICIPIO de La Democracia earthquake, 25 km west of Jacaltenango, Guatemala, 2021-05-01 22:31:18 # 10: 4.7 Gulf of Alaska earthquake, 127 miles west of Juneau, Alaska, USA, May 1 7:23 am (GMT -8) Earthquakes felt: # 1: 2.4 Pistra earthquake, Zagreb county, 7.4 km north of Zagreb, Croatia, May 1, 2021 21:43 GMT-103 reports # 2: 4.1 Alboran Sea earthquake, 32 km northeast of Al Hoceima, Morocco, May 1 10:10 pm (GMT +0) – 83 Report No. 3: 3.3 earthquake 8.9 km west of Dikyaguli, Suntpur, Assam, India, 2021-05-01 20:09:46 IST – 34 Reports No. 4: 4.6 Caribbean Sea earthquake, 59 km northeast of Santa Marta, Colombia, May 1 1:36 a.m. (GMT -5) – 22 Report No. 5: 2.7 Caribbean earthquake, 76 km north of Panama City, Provincia de Panama , May 1, 2021 07:26 GMT – 16 Report # 6: 3.1 quake Canton Pelileo, 17 km southeast of Ambato, Provincia del Tungurahua, Ecuador, 2021-05-01 05:25:52 – 8s Report # 7 : 3.0 Alboran Sea earthquake, 31 km northeast of Al Hoceima, Morocco, 1 May 2021 21:39 GMT – 6 reports # 8: 2.7 Udalguri earthquake, 11 km west of Dhekiajuli, Sonitpur, Assam, India, 2021-05-01 20:26:58 IST – 5 reports # 9: 4.7 Gulf of Alaska earthquake, 127 miles west Juneau, Alaska, USA, May 1 7:23 a.m. (GMT -8) – 4 Reports # 10: 5.4 South Pacific Earthquake, New Zealand, May 2 12:08 p.m. (GMT +12) – Two Reports No. 11: 3.1 Caribbean Sea earthquake, Venezuela, 51 km southeast of Willemstad, Curaçao, May 1, 2021 11:46 GMT – 2 Reports # 12: Earthquake 2.6 23 km south of Morigaon, Maregaon, Assam, India, 2021-05-01 12: 57:58 IST – Two reports

Number of earthquakes and energy emitted versus time

Earthquake count and energy emitted versus magnitude

Earthquake magnitude and energy emitted versus time

Previous News Summary: 1 earthquake 6.0+, 5 earthquakes 5.0+, 32 earthquakes 4.0+, 119 earthquakes 3.0+, 250 earthquakes 2.0+ (407 total) … Read all earthquakes detected near: Akyarlar (4 earthquakes between Mag 1.4 -2.6), Clare Lake (25 earthquakes between Mag 0.4-1.8), Koso (6 earthquakes between Mag 0.4-1.7), ELDI (2 earthquakes between Mag 1.0-2.1), Etna (6 earthquakes between Mag 1.1-2.1), Fajradalsvial (11 Ben Mag Earthquake) Mag 0.1-1.2) … Read all A 3.0 magnitude earthquake occurred just 7 minutes ago 3 miles northeast of Chico, California, USA, according to the US Geological Survey. … Read all A 4.9-magnitude earthquake occurred on the morning of Saturday May 1, 2021 at 7:23 a.m. local time near Elfin Cove, Hoonah-Angoon, Alaska, USA, as reported by the US Geological Survey. … read everything

