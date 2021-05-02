Chovis Lopez’s goal that opened the San Jose Earthquakes victory over DC United





From outside the area, Chofis López put the ball into the bottom right corner of the goalkeeper, who couldn’t do anything (Video: Twitter / SJEarthquackes)

During the third day of the Major League Soccer (MLS) tournament, Jose Eduardo “Chovis” Lopez opened the scoreboard for his San Jose Earthquakes that DC United faced.

I was running in the first minute of play when Chaves Lopez received the ball near the center bar in the big area. He modified the ball with his left foot and with the quality that characterized him by placing the ball in the lower right corner of the goalkeeper, who could do nothing to stop it.

The goal opened the scoring and spurred his teammates to a massive 4-1 victory. Led by Matias Almeida, he, a longtime acquaintance of Mexican football, won his third consecutive victory.

After a great performance, Chovis Lopez knocked out in the 71st minute, but fans praised the efforts the Mexican made during his stay on the pitch.

Chovis Lopez debuted as a scorer in MLS (Photo: Twitter / SJEarthquackes)

It must be remembered that San Jose Earthquakes was born in Torreon, Coahuila, in January 2021, after he left the back door of Chivas, and lived his last moments in Guadalajara, surrounded by scandals and controversies related to his indiscipline.

However, Almeida, who had led him on his way through Rogblanco, searched for him and escorted him to his team in the United States with his former team-mates Carlos Fierro S. Oswaldo Alanis with the aim of regaining the form he put in the national goal. masses.

At the time of his arrival in San Jose, Chovis did not say he regretted leaving Chivas, although he stated that he would have preferred another way to do so.

“Repent like this, I simply wanted to come out some other way, other than I didn’t want to come out this way, it wasn’t my fault, so I’m quiet on that side” and the footballer announcement to TUDN.

Eduardo “Chovis” Lopez (Photo: Screenshot / Twitter / SJEarthquakes)

It must be remembered that on his debut during the first day of MLS, Chofis was first sent as a rookie to face Team Houston and appeared with Number 9 on his shirt. But in the 49th minute, the former Chivas player kicked and hit his opponent, Jose Guillermo Rodriguez, who immediately showed his annoyance and began to exchange words. Finally, Sfeir indicated the violation to the Mexican with a yellow card. Almeida’s strategist, he took him off the field in the 59th minute and Andres Rios entered his place.

Another Mexican player who broke the ball early in the season in the United States is Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez. Tabatio scored five goals in two matches with the Los Angeles Galaxy, and he has already surpassed his record in much of what he achieved last season, when he scored only two goals.

When he got to the Los Angeles team, they announced him as a franchise player, the player chosen to make the Swedish forget Zlatan Ibrahimovic who was tired of winning millions and scoring goals with the team and then emigrated to Milan from the Italian Serie A in Italy. .

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez has five goals for the Los Angeles Galaxy (Photo: EFE / Marcelino Benito)

On the first day of the MLS season, Chicharito stepped onto the field and in the second hour of play scored two goals, 11 minutes apart, to lead his team to a 2-3 win over Inter Miami.

A week later he outdid himself. With a “hat-trick” he led the Galaxy to a 3-2 victory over New York. In addition to confirming his team’s good start in the Western Conference, he was the tournament’s top scorer with five goals. “I am living a dream,” the attacker admitted.

On Sunday, Hernandez and his team will face Seattle Sounders on the third day of the American Championship, as they strive to preserve their match-winning streak and the first scoring step. Chiva.

* With information from EFE.

