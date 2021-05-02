Can “slow earthquakes” help predict large earthquakes?





Being able to predict when a major earthquake will occur is a common desire among seismologists.

Impossible with current knowledge and technology, but research in recent years has led experts to be one step closer to determining when conditions on the ground are met for a great earthquake.

Geophysicists have focused, among other areas, on so-called “slow earthquakes”.

It is about “landslides that happen”. In a geological error in general and especially in the discharge regions between two connected plates, seismologist Victor Cruz Atienza, a researcher at the Geophysics Institute of the National Autonomous University of Mexico, explains to BBC Mundo.

The expert and his colleagues recently published a study of these types of earthquakes that occur in certain seismic zones, such as those in southeastern Mexico, where there are two plates interacting.

His research determined that there are slow earthquakes, also called silent, at the rear of the last four earthquakes of greater magnitude in that country.

About 300 people were killed in the September 19, 2017 earthquake in Mexico City. Photo: Environmental Protection Agency

Unlike surface tremors, slow earthquakes release energy little by little over a period of weeks or months making them imperceptible and not destructive at all.

But experts say that the study is very important to better understand how earthquakes are created. Since then someone does not expect slow always “normal” but this is a factor that must be taken into account.

Professor Sergio Ruiz, from the Department of Geophysics at the University of Chile, told BBC Mondo: “Observing slow earthquakes in the past 20 years opens a window for us to understand the physics that govern earthquakes.”

It will also open the earthquake prediction window. But nowadays it is necessary to go into and build the model, so why does this happen sometimes and not in all cases. “

What’s going on in the stern

Earthquakes generally occur when energy from tectonic plates is released, causing the Earth to vibrate sharply.

In this video you can see it graphically.

However, there are other types of interactions in the lower or upper layers of earthquakes that are felt on the Earth’s surface.

One such event is slow earthquakes that cannot be observed because they do not release energy suddenly.

Ruiz notes that some of them have reached a size of 7 on the Richter scale, which would be a great risk if earthquakes with consequences on the surface, but the fact that they occur over a period of weeks or months eliminates the danger.

The Chilean geophysicist explains that there were plates, cups and cutlery on a table. If this table is moved quickly, what was above it will vibrate. But if the government moves too slowly, things will practically remain the same.

“A slow earthquake can be as strong as a large earthquake, like a“ normal earthquake, ”Ruiz says,“ but because it is moving very slowly, it is imperceptible. “

Getty Images

Slow earthquakes are observed in subduction zones where tectonic plates interact.

Cruz Atienza explains that it can be measured with instruments from the Differential Global Positioning System, “very high accuracy,” which measure the deformation of continents with an accuracy of about 2 mm.

The expert says: “With this, we can measure the extent of the deformation of the continent and how there is an elastic recovery, the return of the slow slip or slow earthquake, with contact with the plates under the continent.”

Behind the great earthquakes

By studying slow earthquakes, scientists determined that many of the large earthquakes that rocked different regions of the world were also the output of these “silent” events.

Among them were the magnitude 9.1 earthquake in 2011 in Japan, which caused a tsunami and the failure of the Fukushima nuclear power plant. Also 7.8 marks in New Zealand in 2016 or from Chile from 2014 8 scores 2.

In the case of Mexico, Cruz Atienza determined that slow earthquakes preceded four major earthquakes in the country, including those in September 2017 that caused buildings to collapse in Mexico City, as well as the earthquake that occurred in February 2018 near Pinotiba. Nacional.

“We have shown the stresses or distortions that this slow and deep earthquake created in the shallowest area of ​​plate contact, and that it caused the rupture of this 7.2 magnitude earthquake that caused severe damage in Pinotiba,” the expert explains. .

His research in southern Mexico found slow earthquakes every 3.5 years in the state of Guerrero every 1.5 years in Oaxaca, by the slip of the Cocos Plate (oceanic) and North America (continental).

Every region of the world has its own frequency.

However, both Cruz-Atienza and Royce cautioned that with current evidence, slow earthquakes cannot be said to be a permanent phenomenon that produces earthquakes on the surface.

The earthquake measuring 8.2 on the Richter scale in the Chilean city of Iquique was preceded by a slow earthquake. Photo: Getty Images via BBC

There are many slow earthquakes that did not produce earthquakes. Slow earthquakes, at least with the monitoring capacity we have today, appear necessary but not sufficient to induce an earthquake. There must be other conditions for its production, “explains Cruz Atienza.

What do scientists know next?

The study of slow earthquakes is an important advance for researchers to obtain evidence that activity in the Earth’s crust is advancing toward an event with devastating potential.

They have allowed the scientific community a much better understanding of the behavior of geological faults where dangerous earthquakes occur. The Mexican researcher says that these slow earthquakes, which we do not realize, modify the state of pressures, tensions and distortions in the continental crust that could ultimately cause major earthquakes.

Seismic alerts are the product of advances in the understanding of earthquakes. But scientists are looking to create more forecasting tools. Photo: AFP

Observing slow earthquakes has only occurred in the past 20 years, but for Ruiz “opens a window to understanding the physics that governs earthquakes.”

“It is still very difficult to conclude whether slow earthquakes are a general observation. Since there aren’t many recorded slow earthquakes, the question remains. These observations must be tried in order to continue to maintain them over time to be able to make more accurate conclusions,” Ruiz says.

What does science need to predict the possibility of a dangerous earthquake?

Researchers agree that it requires more monitoring and research into how these events are generated.

Experts say more measuring instruments are needed in Latin America to boost the research. Photo: Getty Images via BBC

In addition, it is necessary to install more measuring instruments along seismic zones, such as those over the entire Pacific coast of Latin America.

“Right now, what we are most lacking is augmenting the hardware to be able to measure earthquakes in a ground-based way. To get a lot of data and if everything corresponds to a slow earthquake,” Ruiz explains.

And although there are many geophysical investigations in Latin America, the region still lags behind in the field of instrumentation compared to other parts of the world.

