Google Earthquake Alerts System will be available in more countries





Ani | Updated: 02 May 2021 22:09 IST

Washington [US], May 2 (ANI): US tech giant Google recently announced that its earthquake warning system will now work in more countries. The security feature essentially creates a large network of earthquake detectors through the use of sensors in Android phones all over the world. Android users around the world can take advantage of the system by searching for “earthquakes near me” for “almost instant” updates. According to Mashable at first, notifications for Android Earthquake Alerts were only available at select locations in the United States, Oregon was the latest addition, and the tech giant announced that earthquake alerts would now be available at two other locations. Android users in Greece and New Zealand will now receive automatic notifications about earthquakes in regions. Google stated that it chose these countries because they lack early warning system alerts. Users can turn off these notifications if they wish.

Google released an update to Android in August 2020 introducing a bunch of new tools and features. That was when the Android Earthquake Alerts System first saw the light, and as noted in a report by The Verge, there are some limitations to Google’s alert system. People closest to an earthquake likely won’t receive much advance warning because they will be the first to detect an earthquake, but their phones will help give an alert to others at a great distance, giving them enough time to act in advance. Provided that the earthquake doesn’t cause havoc, people nearby can also search for helpful resources on what to do after the earthquake, meanwhile, residents of Washington in the US are set to receive an Android alert update in May. Although there has been no mention of continuing to spread safety notices to other countries, it is likely that other regions will have them in the future. (Ani)

