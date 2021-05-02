May 2021 Global Earthquake Report / VolcanoDiscovery





Sunday, May 2, 2021, 18:00

18:00 PM | Posted by: Earthquake Monitor

Earthquakes worldwide above 5 degrees during May 2021

Go to Daily Reports for May 2021: 1 | 2 Summary: 1 earthquake 6.0+, 9 earthquakes 5.0+, 66 earthquakes 4.0+, 196 earthquakes 3.0+, 427 earthquakes 2.0+ (699 total) This report is updated every day. None, grade 6+: 1, earthquake magnitude 5+: 9, earthquakes, degree 4+: 66, earthquake, grade 3+: 196, earthquake, degree, 2+: 427, earthquake, magnitude, 7, or higher, total seismic energy estimate: 1.1 × 1015 joules (304 GW) An hour, the equivalent of 2.6 x 105 tons of TNT or 16.3 atomic bombs!) More information List of the 10 largest earthquakes in the world during May 2021: # 1: 6.8 North Pacific earthquake, 36 km southeast of Ishinomaki, Miyagi, Japan, May 1 10:27 a.m. (GMT + 9) # 2: 5.8 South Pacific earthquake, 39 km southwest of La Serena, Provincia de El Alcoy, Coquimbo region, Chile, May 2 2:57 am (GMT-4) # 3: 5.4 earthquake South Pacific, New Zealand, May 2 12:08 PM (GMT +12) # 4: 5.4 Indian Ocean earthquake, 116 km south of Padang, West Sumatra, Indonesia, May 3 12:46 am (GMT +7) # 5: 5.2 Coral Sea earthquake, 33 km east of Malakula Island, Malampa County, Vanuatu, May 1 10:50 pm (GMT +11) # 6: 5.1 earthquake 81 km east of Lae, Morobe County, Papua New Guinea, May 1 10:40 am ( GMT +10) # 7: 5.1 Caribbean Sea earthquake, 78 km NE Panama City, Provincia de Panama, May 1 1:13 am (GMT -5) # 8: 5.1 South Pacific earthquake May 2 2:22 am (GMT +12) # 9: 5.0 earthquake 209 km south of Hotan, Xinjiang, China , May 2 6:31 a.m. (GMT + 8) # 10: 5.0 earthquake of 144 km southwest of Shashgur, Kashgar, Xinjiang, China, May 2 7:22 p.m. (GMT) +8) Earthquake stats:

Number of earthquakes and energy emitted versus time

Earthquake count and energy emitted versus magnitude

Earthquake magnitude and energy emitted versus time

The 20 largest earthquakes in 24 hours The 20 largest earthquakes during May 2021 The complete list of earthquakes May 2021 Previous news Summary: 18 earthquakes 6.0+, 156 5.0+ earthquakes 1,127 4.0+ earthquakes 3,854 3.0+ earthquakes 7789 2.0+ earthquakes (12,944 total). Read all Summary: 1 earthquake 8.0+, 2 earthquakes 7.0+, 17 earthquakes 6.0+, 340 earthquakes 5.0+, 1621 earthquakes 4.0+, 5575 earthquakes 3.0+, 11,416 earthquakes 2.0+ (18,972 total) … Read all summary : 2 earthquakes 7.0+, 14 earthquakes 6.0+, 283 earthquakes 5.0+, 1086 earthquakes 4.0+, 3683 earthquakes 3.0+, 8,125 earthquakes 2.0+ (13,193 total) … Read all Summary: 2 earthquakes 7.0+, 11 earthquakes 6.0+ , 162 earthquakes 5.0+, 1076 earthquakes 4.0+, 3627 earthquakes 3.0+, 7459 earthquakes 2.0+ (12,337 total) … Read all Summary: 13 earthquakes 6.0+, 123 earthquakes 5.0+, 938 earthquakes 4.0+, 3276 earthquakes 3.0+ , 7305 earthquakes 2.0+ (11655 total) … Read it all

