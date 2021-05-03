Google offers Android alerts for earthquakes outside the United States





Google is now expanding the Android Earthquake Alerts System to Greece and New Zealand.

Taking advantage of the massive availability of Android phones everywhere, last year Google launched a system that collects early seismic data and alerts large sections of the population that they may be affected by an earthquake.

The Android Earthquake Alerts System uses sensors in Android smartphones to detect earthquakes around the world. It’s a free system that gives Google Search “near-instant” information […] About local seismic events when searching for “earthquake near me”.

The system is now expanding to Android users in countries outside of the United States – the first being Greece and New Zealand. In those countries, Android users will now receive automatic early warning alerts when an earthquake occurs near them.

Users can, of course, turn off these alerts in the device’s settings, in case they don’t want to receive them.

The Android Earthquake System was developed in California jointly by the United States Geological Survey and the California Governor’s Office for Emergency Services.

The operation was based on ShakeAlert, the earthquake early warning system for the West Coast of the United States, gathering data from Google searches, passing it along with more than 700 local seismometers, and then sending notifications to Android smartphones located in the affected area.

Notifications successfully arrived a few seconds before jerks, giving people enough time to take cover or hold on to something. Since last year, Google has been developing a collective data collection system from motion sensors for Android phones.

Any Android user, anywhere in the world can join the Android Earthquake Alert System and put small accelerometers for their phones at the service of the initiative, collecting valuable information that can help others and research in general. However, notifications are currently limited to the United States, Greece, and New Zealand.

