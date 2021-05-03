Connect with us

The hate crime in the UK is exacerbated during the pandemic – BBC News

“This has exploded since the virus started.” When footballers boycott social media for hate crimes, the abuse of Spurs star Son Heung-Min has focused on the racism suffered by people of Asian descent. Community leaders say this abuse has increased dramatically over the past year, and incidents reported to police in London alone have tripled since the coronavirus pandemic began. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

