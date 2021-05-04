Uncategorized
‘We’re dying inside’: an Indian doctor with Covid losing his patients
CNN’s Sam Kiley reported a hospital in New Delhi where eight people were killed, including a doctor, after medical oxygen was depleted at the facility. India has registered more than 18 million cases since the pandemic began – and its health infrastructure has collapsed under pressure, with hospitals running out of oxygen and medicines. #CNN #New.
