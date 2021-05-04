Work has stalled on Trump’s border wall. See how it is now





Once upon a time there was a noisy construction site here. Now, it’s like a ghost town, frozen in time. Heavy machinery is parked and stationary. Stacks of steel bollards stretch until you see them. The Trump administration built more than 450 thousand fences along the U.S.-Mexico border – including hundreds of miles of replacement fences and 52 thousand buildings, where there were no barriers before. The wall became the focal point of his presidency, became a venue for political rallies, and the administration became a symbol of controversial repression of immigration. CNN’s Ed Lavandera has complained. #EdLavandera #CNN #New.



source