Earthquake information: Weak Mag. 3.0 – North Pacific Earthquake, 5.1 miles NW Eureka, Humboldt County, CA, USA, Tuesday 4 May 2021 12:37 AM (GMT-7)

Just 7 minutes ago, a 3.0-magnitude earthquake struck near Eureka, Humboldt County, California, USA. The tremor was recorded just after midnight Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 12:37 a.m. local time, at a shallow depth of 15 miles below the surface of the Earth, and the event was recorded by the US Geological Survey, the first seismic agency to report this. The second report was later released by the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), which listed it as a magnitude 3.0 earthquake as well. Includes towns or cities near the epicenter where the earthquake may have been felt as a very weak tremor, Samoa (population 260)) located 3 miles from the epicenter, Eureka (27,000 people) 5 miles away, Humboldt Hill (3400) 8 Miles, Pine Hills (3100) 9 miles, and Arcata (17800) 9 miles. In Bayside (17,100 inhabitants, 10 miles away), McKinleyville (15200, 11 miles away), and Fortuna (12,000 residents, 17 miles away), he may not have felt the earthquake.

If you are or have been in this area during an earthquake, help others post your feedback and submit a quick report here.

If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and provide a short “Felt It” report! Other users would love to hear about it and also if you don’t feel an earthquake despite your presence in the area please report it! Your contribution is also valuable to seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or the map to indicate where you are during an earthquake. Thank you! Data of the earthquake itself has been reported by various agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Depth size

Contribution: Leave a comment if you find a specific report interesting or want to add to it. Mark as inappropriate, tag useful or interesting, post your user report!

Eureka, California (King Salmon) / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Single head bump / Very short

14.1 km ENE or epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 1-2sec: One jolt felt as if someone hit a big door. He could have turned things around if he backed back and forth.

Kneeland, CA / Light Shaking (MMI IV)

Arcata / Soft Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Side Vibration / 1-2sec

Arcata, CA / MMI / Single head bump / 2-5 seconds: wake me up

Eureka / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / Very short: One jolt with a home squeak.

