Renovation of the historic Christchurch building 10 years after it was damaged in an earthquake





One of Christchurch’s oldest public buildings has finally been repaired, after more than a decade of earthquakes.

The old municipal chambers are owned by the city council, which in mid-2017 included them in their “30 dirty” list of sites considered obstacles to rebuilding.

The list has now been narrowed down to odd numbers as other owners repair, tidy up buildings or demolition sites.

The development company Box 112 leases the old municipality building and, under a partnership arrangement, also undertakes restoration and strengthening work.

[dm-listing-recommendation experimentname=’midcontent-listings’ positiononpage=’midcontent’]

The building that was photographed in 2011 after it was fenced in the aftermath of an earthquake. Photo: John Kirk Anderson / Staff

Payers of assessments contribute NZ $ 10 million ($ 9.3 million) to restoration costs, and the fund will pay 112 ongoing maintenance costs.

The two-story building, which is at the corner of Worcester Street and the Oxford Terrace, is designed in the Queen Anne style and is the only remaining building of its kind in the city. It has a Class 1 listing with Heritage New Zealand.

The two-year restoration project is overseen by the specially formed City of Christchurch Trust. Scaffolding has been lifted and the building will be wrapped in plastic and then strengthened from the inside out.

Box 112 manager Sam Rovey said the ornate decorative features will be carefully removed, restored and then put back as part of the restoration process.

Mr. Rovey said they are “excited to get there and start the restoration process.”

The old town halls were used as the seat of the Municipal Council, and later the City Council, from its construction in 1887 until 1924.

Christchurch City Council cannot take action on ugly buildings unless they pose a public safety hazard

Before the earthquakes, it was known as the Our City O-Tautahi Building, which housed an information office and meeting rooms.

It was severely damaged in the February 2011 earthquake, and has since been closed and supported with steel beams and fencing.

This undated photo from the Press Archive shows the old municipal chambers of the latter part of the twentieth century. Photo: Press Archives / Materials

In 2015 the council decided to speed up the repair process and did some weather resistance work as the building was deteriorating. In 2016, the council said reforms were too costly, and looked for other options.

The terms of the lease allow the building to be used for hospitality, offices or education, with the possibility of apartments on the top floor. It will also be open to the public for two days every year.

The intervention of Block 112 came on the heels of the Board’s request for expressions of interest last year. The company has already restored the city’s buildings, including the Old Midland Building (which is now home to the Meru Café), the old General Fund offices, the Canterbury Terminning Building Society (now the Mews Hotel), and several buildings on and around Wells Street.

Locations still on the council’s Dirty 30 list are Harley Building on Cambridge Terrace, the former Holiday Inn on Cashel Street, Malvern House on Hereford Street, Two Fat Indians Building on Manchester Street, Blue Jean Cuisine building on Manchester Street, and Peterborough Center Apartments on Peterborough Street.

Fifteen other sites are still dilapidated, but it has owners who have committed to taking action.

This story first appeared on Stuff.co.nz.

[dm-listing-recommendation experimentname=’below-content-listings’ positiononpage=’belowContent’]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos