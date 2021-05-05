Earthquake Warning Network now covers the West Coast – GCN





The Earthquake Warning Network now covers the West Coast

ShakeAlert’s Earthquake Early Warning System is now available to residents of California, Oregon and Washington, reaching 50 million people in the most earthquake-prone areas of the neighboring United States and giving them precious seconds of warning before an earthquake strikes.

With the launch of the service on May 4 for Washington, residents of these three states can now receive earthquake warnings from the US Geological Survey through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s wireless emergency alert system, third-party phone applications and other technologies, such as television, the Internet and networks. Cellular and broadcast.

The ShakeAlert system is based on sensor data from the United States Geological Survey’s National Advanced Seismic System, which is a collection of regional seismic networks operated by partner universities and government geological surveys across the country.

ANSS sensors detect the compressive waves from an earthquake that precede the strongest surface waves that cause the vibration. Sensors send their data to the ShakeAlert processing center, where algorithms estimate the size of the earthquake, the exact location, and the vibration it might produce.

If data from at least four sensors detects the earthquake and meets certain severity criteria, the US Geological Survey issues a ShakeAlert message – within seconds. Distribution partners, such as FEMA, mobile operating systems, and independent application developers, produce and send alert to cell phones and people’s computers with expected arrival time and vibration intensity at users’ location.

In addition to supporting public mobile alerts, data from ShakeAlert has been used to run apps that slow trains to prevent deviations from rails, and to open fire doors so they don’t close and shut off valves to protect water and gas systems, USGS officials said. .

The sensor network is only 65% ​​complete in Washington state, and officials there said additional work is needed to improve the speed of delivery of alerts and algorithms that estimate earthquake size and vibration. With the addition of more seismometers to the network, ShakeAlert will continue to expand the area of ​​delivery of alerts and improve message speeds.

“Systems supported by ShakeAlert can turn mere seconds into opportunities for people to take life-saving preventative actions or for applications to launch automated actions that protect critical infrastructure,” said David Applegate, Acting Director of USGS. “The USGS is proud to have been part of a collaborative team that made this robust public safety system available to millions of citizens on the West Coast.”

