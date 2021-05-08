GOP candidate against Trump: We don’t live up to this moment





Michael Wood, a message against Donald Trump that led to a landslide defeat in the U.S. special election seat in Texas over the weekend, said the party is jeopardizing its values ​​by spreading the former president’s falsehoods. “It looks like right now, the distribution of our policy will be between those who tell the truth and those who work on conspiracy theories. And that’s really unfortunate,” Wood told CNN’s John Berman on “New Day.” is concerned with GOP leadership. “It feels like a lot of ways we’ve gone through a vision, and we find ourselves becoming candidates for the party that is up against the rebellion and the lie. It’s a sad comment from the party. It’s sad. It’s a comment about the country.” A naval veteran and a staunch critic of Trump, Wood was ninth on a crowded field in the congressional seat that has been left unrepresented since GOP representative Ron Wright died. Wood, who received about 3 percent of the vote, has called on Republicans to oust the former president and steal the 2020 election and stop pushing conspiracy theories like QAnon. Illinois representative Adam Kinzinger backed Republican critic Trump in Congress. #NewDay #CNN #JohnBerman.



