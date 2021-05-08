India pressures with more than 20 million Covid cases for national blockade – BBC News





Pressure is mounting for the Indian government to implement a national blockade after the country registered more than 20 million Covid infections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is suffering criticism as oxygen and hospital beds are dwindling, including the capital of Delhi in the most affected cities. The most popular sports tournament in the country, the Indian Premier League, has been canceled after giving several positive players. Sophie Raworth presents Devina Gupta’s BBC News at Ten in Delhi. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

