What can the UK and US do to release citizens imprisoned in Iran? – BBC Newsnight





As G7 foreign ministers meet, what can the UK and US do to free citizens imprisoned in Iran? Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

The UK and Iran are in talks over a € 400 million debt they owe the UK, Foreign Office Secretary James Cleverly said – but talks are not linked to the arrest of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe. Alem Maqbool reports and Emily Maitlis joins Elika Ashoori, whose British-Iranian father Anoosheh Ashoori was arrested in 2017 in Tehran. strong conversations. Website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsnight

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BBCNewsnight

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bbcnewsnight .



source