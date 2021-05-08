Bill and Melinda Gates are divorced after 27 years – BBC News





Billionaire philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates have announced a divorce after 27 years of marriage, "we no longer believe we can grow up with a couple." "After thinking a lot about our relationship and doing a lot of work, we decided to end our marriage," the couple tweeted. They first met in the 1980s when Melinda Bill joined Microsoft. The couple runs the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which has spent billions fighting causes like infectious diseases and promoting child vaccinations.

