India has exceeded 20 million Covid cases amid oxygen shortages – BBC News





India has registered more than 20 million coronavirus infections, but the government has said the cases are “slowing down”. The country added more than 355,000 cases on Tuesday, more than 400,000 cases daily on April 30. The number of trials has also dropped, and the real case in India has sparked a much greater fear. Meanwhile, oxygen shortages have shown no sign of diminishing and several cities, including the capital city of Delhi, are struggling to get treatment. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#India #Covid #BBCNews.



source