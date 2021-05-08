Covid: Covid patients inside a critical care room struggling for their lives





Although Covide continues to decline in the UK, patients still remain struggling for their lives. The most affected, which could not help the fans, are in the ECMO machines, which take on the work of the heart and lungs. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Last year, we spent the day in the ECMO unit at Royal Brompton Hospital in London. We went back there to talk to the staff who used photography to deal with the stress of the pandemic and to meet a patient who survived against all odds. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source