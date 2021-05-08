2021 elections: what to look for in the next 24 hours – BBC Newsnight





People have voted in elections across England, Scotland and Wales in the largest set of votes cast since the 2019 general election.

Scottish voters have elected 129 members of the Scottish Parliament, while Welsh voters have elected 60 members of the Welsh Senate. In England, 143 councils have been elected and the people of Hartlepool are voting for a new MP in the by-elections. There were also votes to elect 13 directly elected mayors in England and 39 police and crime commissioners in England and Wales. Newsnight’s Policy Editor releases and dissects today’s votes. #Newsnight #BBCNews Newsnight is the BBC’s premier news and current affairs television program – with strong analysis, discussion, exclusivity and dialogue. Website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsnight

