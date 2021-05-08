Connect with us

Covid forced to self-isolate Indian G7 delegation after positive evidence – BBC News

Attendance at the G7 summit in London’s major economies has forced the entire Indian delegation to isolate itself after two members tested positive for Covid-19. The news came when foreign ministers met on the last day of talks, with diplomacy being denounced as a face-to-face return. Sophie Raworth presents it on BBC News Ten, presented by diplomatic correspondent James Landale. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

