



An expectant mother told her second child how she thought an earthquake had occurred when a car broke into her home in the early hours of Saturday while she was asleep.

Two cars set off from a quiet residential road that collided with two houses – before one of the cars collided with a parked car and turned into two other parks to exit the boundary wall, before reaching a dead end.

The cars lost control of Tarbet Drive in Britemit, as residents said those in the vehicle had fled the scene.

Emergency services were called shortly after midnight, with images capturing the damage caused by vehicles colliding with property.

Now the facade of both properties has to be rebuilt.

Helen Middleboro said: “We were asleep at the time and I thought there was an earthquake.

“I am five months pregnant and that is not what I need.

“We could not stay at the property all night and went to stay with my mother, but we did not sleep.”

Her partner Dave Scott said, “We just heard this big bang.

“A neighbor said she heard the brakes screeching and people in the car left, and a neighbor tried to chase them.

“I’m just glad no one innocent was hurt.

“If anyone knows anything, please just shout and tell the police.

“The bay window will need to be replaced by the wall, it may need to be rebuilt, and the next doorway will have to be rebuilt.”

The arch above the front door is raised so that the builders can repair the damage.

On Saturday, residents were trying to clean up the remaining debris, with someone demolishing the border after removing part of it

Another resident said, “It is fortunate that no one was going through the past when this happened.”

Police confiscated the two cars involved – the BMW X4 and the VW Scirocco – for a forensic examination.

Crew Manager Pete Wilmot told Bolton News: “We were called in at 12.20 am in a road traffic collision in which two cars collided with property.

“A BMW collided with a parked car before colliding with property.

“The accident caused massive property damage and we had to call the building inspector to assess the structure.

He added, “The police seized the vehicles for forensic examination.”

Fire crews were at the scene for three hours.

The police were called to respond.

