Ohio State University welcomes Briginald Desroch – Corvallis’ attorney





Reginald Desrouch, Dean of Rice University and an indigenous Haitian, will deliver the Dean’s Distinguished Lecture for this year, “The 2010 Haiti Earthquake: A Story of History, Race, Inequality and Natural Dangers”

The virtual event, free and open to the public, will be at 6 pm Wednesday May 12th. Those wishing to attend can register here.

De Roch, who is also a professor of civil, environmental and mechanical engineering at Rice, pioneered the US response to the devastating earthquake that killed an estimated 230,000 people, injured 300,000 others and left a million homeless.

Haiti, one of the poorest countries in the developing world and possibly the world’s most deforested country, is a small, densely populated Caribbean country that shares the island of Hispaniola with the Dominican Republic. Haiti has less than 11,000 square miles – the ninth in Oregon – but it is home to about 11 million people, roughly 1,000 per square mile.

Desroch’s presentation will explore how two centuries of poverty, national debt, and harmful trade policies have left the country with weak infrastructure, environmental degradation and weak governments – all challenges culminating in an earthquake that killed nearly 10% of the people in Port-au-Prince, the nation’s capital. And the city in which Deruch was born.

De Roche, who led a team of engineers, architects, city planners and sociologists in analyzing the aftermath of the tragedy, will talk about how the earthquake shows that Haitian history continues to frame the lives of Haitians.

Before he became dean, de Roch was William and Stephanie Sick, dean of engineering at the George R. Brown School of Engineering in Rice. Author of over 300 scientific papers, he is a fellow of the American Society of Civil Engineers and chair of the National Construction Safety Advisory Committee. Desroch also serves on the Seismic Advisory Board of the California Department of Transportation.

