Cheers and mockery: electric buses; Climate problems





In Your Health: For Electric School Buses. Senator Patti Murray of Washington state has proposed the Clean School Bus Act to help school districts switch from diesel buses to electricity. The bill would save $ 1 billion over five years to cover expenditures that many regions cannot afford on their own. “I can’t think of a better time to talk about how important it is that we finally make an investment in clean energy,” Murray said.

Vancouver Public Schools last year received three electric buses through a grant from the state’s Department of the Environment, and Murray referred to the district in promoting its bill. With electric buses costing $ 400,000 each, compared to about $ 140,000 for diesel, commuting is slow; District officials estimate that each bus will save $ 5,000 to $ 10,000 annually in fuel costs. Despite the high price, working to eliminate the carbon emissions of the 500,000 school buses is a wise investment.

The irony: to climate change. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released figures showing that temperatures are on the rise in the United States. The average annual temperature across the country was 53.3 degrees Celsius from 1990-2020 – one degree above the average from 1971-2000.

One degree Fahrenheit may not seem like much, but a long-term increase is leading to melting glaciers, ocean rise and more extreme weather events. The impact has already been observed through increased hurricane activity, increased frequency and intensity of forest fires, and other disasters.

Your Health: To the U.S. Coast Guard. A two-person distress call in Olympic National Park led to a helicopter rescue in the early hours of Sunday morning. The hikers are stranded near Huo Head on the Pacific coast and called for help after climbing to escape the high tide. Both parks have been raised from the ledge and are reported to be in good condition.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos