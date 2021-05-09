Uncategorized
US Secretary of State warns Russia and China – BBC News
The US Secretary of State has told the BBC that the US will respond to any reckless or aggressive behavior by Russia. Antony Blinken said that the US is targeting actions like opposition figure Alexei Navalny, Solar Winds hack and election interference. “We would prefer a more stable and predictable relationship,” he said. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
