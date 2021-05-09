Connect with us

Uncategorized

US Secretary of State warns Russia and China – BBC News

Avatar

Published

2 hours ago

on

By



The US Secretary of State has told the BBC that the US will respond to any reckless or aggressive behavior by Russia. Antony Blinken said that the US is targeting actions like opposition figure Alexei Navalny, Solar Winds hack and election interference. “We would prefer a more stable and predictable relationship,” he said. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.

source

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: