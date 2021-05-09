Corbyn is calling for a vote to remove May because Brexit is not moving forward with an agreement





It will be at least four weeks before the House of Commons votes on Theresa May’s Brexit deal. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

The Prime Minister confirmed to parliament that the debate on his agreement will resume when they return to Westminster after the Christmas break. Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn has accused the prime minister of wasting time. In protest, at the last minute, he presented a motion of no confidence in the prime minister as an individual, but it is not clear when that vote can be made and how it can threaten the survival of the government. ——- See more of our explanatory series here – https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list… Get more news on our site – https://www.channel4.com/news/

