Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong jailed for Tiananmen vigil – BBC News





Democracy activist Joshua Wong has been sentenced to 10 months in prison for taking part in an unauthorized vigil that marked the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown. The annual vigil in Hong Kong since 1990 was banned last year for the first time by police citing virus measures. However, tens of thousands of people showed up, including activists. The activists who attended, including Wong, were later reported by police.

