World Earthquake Report for Sunday, May 9, 2021 / VolcanoDiscovery





Try our free app!

See also: monthly reports

Sun, May 9, 2021 05:20

05:20 am | Posted by: Earthquake Monitor

Global earthquakes whose magnitude exceeded 3 in the past 24 hours on May 9, 2021

Summary: 4 earthquakes 5.0+, 37 earthquakes 4.0+, 131 earthquakes 3.0+, 199 2.0+ earthquakes (371 total) This report is updated hourly. Grade 5 +: 4 earthquakes, score 4+: 37 earthquakes, score 3+: 131 earthquakes, grade 2 +: 199 earthquakes No earthquakes of magnitude 6 or higher Estimated total seismic energy: 2.9 x 1013 Joules (8.18 GWh, Equivalent to 7,038 tons of TNT or 0.4 atomic bombs!) Learn more 10 largest earthquakes in the world (past 24 hours): # 1: 5.4 earthquake, Arabian Sea, Oman, 2021-05-08 14:08:08 IST # 2: 5.1 earthquake 41 km northeast of Bayanhongor, Bayankhongor, Bayanhongor Aymag, Mongolia, May 8 6:49 pm (GMT +8) # 3: 5.1 XIZANG earthquake, China, May 8 8:09 pm (GMT +8) # 4: 5.1 Earthquake South Atlantic, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, May 8 4:17 pm (GMT -2) # 5: 4.8 earthquake in Philippine Sea, 53 km east of Bisleigh, Philippines, May 8 4:38 pm (GMT +8) # 6: 4.8 Xinjiang Earthquake, 63 km SW Druzhba, Alakol Province, Almaty Oblici, Kazakhstan, May 8 5:11 pm (GMT +8) # 7: 4.7 earthquake north of P. Pacific, Japan, May 8 9:07 PM (GMT + 9) # 8: 4.7 South Pacific earthquake, 133 km southwest of Trujillo, La Libert ED, Peru, May 8 2:42 pm (GMT -5) # 9: 4.7 South Pacific earthquake May 9 6:01 am (GMT +13) # 10: 4.6 South Pacific earthquake, New Zealand, May 8 6:49 PM (GMT +12) reported earthquakes felt: # 1: 3.5 North Pacific Ocean earthquake, 3.5 miles west of Redondo Beach, Los Angeles County, California, USA, May 8, 2021 6:55 PM (GMT – 7) – 261 Reports # 2: 3.1 Rh-Bhoi Region Earthquake, 9.5 km Northeast of Shillong, India, 2021-05-08 18:50:14 IST-81 Report # 3: Report Unconfirmed Earthquake: 3.5 miles SE Englewood, Los Angeles County, California, USA, May 8, 2021 14:40 GMT – 26 Report No. 4: 3.7 Lawngtlai earthquake, 19 km west of Saiha, Mizoram, India, 2021-05-09 09:03:26 IST – 14 reports # 5: 4.4 Esmeralda County earthquake, 35 miles west of Tonopah, Nye County, Nevada, USA, 8 May 1: 13 am (GMT -7) – 5 Reports # 6: 3.1 earthquake 7.9 km northwest of Gyari, Catania, Sicily, Italy, May 8, 20 21 18:13 GMT – 3 Reports # 7: 3. 1 Earthquake 13 km Northeast of Masin, South Leyte, Eastern Visayas, Philippines, May 8, 2021 – 03:44 pm (PST) – 3 Reports # 8: Earthquake 3.9 48 km southeast of Patras, Acha, western Greece, May 8 1:18 pm (GMT +3) – 3 reports # 9: 2.1 earthquake 12 km northeast of Little Lake, CA, USA, May 9, 2021 02 : 04 GMT – 3 Reports # 10: 5.1 Earthquake 41 km northeast of Payanhongur, Bayankungur, Biannungur Aymag, Mongolia, May 8 6:49 pm (GMT +8) – Two reports No. 11: 4.2 earthquake 15 km northwest of Machiques , Zulia, Venezuela, May 8 10:38 PM (GMT -4) – Two Reports No. 12: 3.2 Dickinson County Earthquake, 26 miles southwest of Junction City, Gerry County, Kansas, USA, May 8, 2021 6:04 AM (GMT -5) – Two reports # 13: 4.7 South Pacific earthquake, 133 km southwest of Trujillo, Los Angeles Libertad, Peru, May 8 2:42 pm (GMT -5) – Two reports # 14: 3.1 South Pacific earthquake Quiet, 4 km away 0 km east of Christchurch, Canterbury, New Zealand, May 8, 2021 09:50 GMT – Two Reports # 15: 3.9 earthquake in the Aegean, 47 km south of Kos Town, Dodecanese, South Aegean, Greece, May 8 2:41 pm (GMT + 3) – Two Reports No. 16: 3.2 Dickinson County Earthquake, 25 miles southwest of Junction City, Gerry County, Kansas, USA, May 8, 2021 12:04 PM (GMT -5) – Two Reports No. 17: 5.4 Arabian Sea earthquake Amman, 2021-05-08 14:08:08 IST – Two reports

Number of earthquakes and energy emitted versus time

Earthquake count and energy emitted versus magnitude

Earthquake magnitude and energy emitted versus time

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake occurred on Sunday noon, May 9, 2021 at 12:19 PM local time near Dumbo, Dumbo Regency, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, according to the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency reported. … Read all A shallow 4.6 magnitude earthquake was reported early in the evening near McCarthy, Valdez Cordova, Alaska, USA. … Read all Just 12 minutes ago, 4.4 magnitude earthquake occurred near Ishkoshim, Ishkoshim, Gornu Badakhshan, Tajikistan. The tremor was recorded early in the morning on Sunday May 9, 2021 at 6:53 a.m. local time, at an average depth of 108 kilometers below the surface. … Read all A 3.7-magnitude earthquake occurred early in the evening on Saturday May 8, 2021 at 6:55 pm local time near Redondo Beach, Los Angeles County, California, USA, according to the US Geological Survey. … read everything

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos