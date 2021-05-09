England travels the “green list” to include 12 countries





With the possibility of fleeing abroad, people in England from 17 May will be able to travel to 12 countries on the “green list” without having to return to quarantine. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

These include Portugal, Israel, Australia and this tourist site, the South Sandwich Islands. A gold star for anyone who can find it on a map. The Secretary of Transport has also announced that people who have had two doses of the Covid vaccine will be able to use the NHS app to show their fully vaccinated status.



