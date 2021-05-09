The Galaxy defeats LAFC thanks to a second-half goal by Jonathan dos Santos – the Orange County Score





The Los Angeles Galaxy celebrates after a first-half first-half goal at Dignity Health Sports Park on May 8, 2021 in Carson, California. (Photo by John McCoy / Getty Images)

Eduard Atuesta passes # 20 from Los Angeles FC Adam Saldana # 43 from Los Angeles Galaxy in the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park on May 8, 2021 in Carson, California. (Photo by John McCoy / Getty Images)

Daniel Stres # 5 from Los Angeles Galaxy took the ball away from Corey Bird # 13 in Los Angeles FC in the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park on May 8, 2021 in Carson, California. (Photo by John McCoy / Getty Images)

Julian Araujo # 2 and Jonathan Dos Santos # 8 from the Los Angeles Galaxy compete with Edward Atoyista # 20 from Los Angeles FC in the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park on May 8, 2021 in Carson, California. (Photo by John McCoy / Getty Images)

Corey Bird # 13 of Los Angeles FC team jumped Daniel Stres # 5 of the Los Angeles Galaxy as Jonathan Bond # 1 looks in the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park on May 8, 2021 in Carson, California. (Photo by John McCoy / Getty Images)

Eduard Atuesta runs # 20 from Los Angeles FC Samuel Grandsir # 11 from Los Angeles Galaxy in the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park on May 8, 2021 in Carson, California. (Photo by John McCoy / Getty Images)

Cameron Dunbar celebrates the 25th of the Los Angeles Galaxy as Los Angeles FC players leave the field at the end of the match at Dignity Health Sports Park on May 8, 2021 in Carson, California. The Galaxy won 2-1. (Photo by John McCoy / Getty Images)

Jonathan Dos Santos No. 8 from Los Angeles Galaxy and Diego Palacios No. 12 from Los Angeles compete for the ball in the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park on May 8, 2021 in Carson, California. (Photo by John McCoy / Getty Images)

Jonathan dos Santos number 8 shirtless as Javier Hernandez No.14 of Los Angeles Galaxy congratulates him on his goal against Los Angeles FC in the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park on May 8, 2021 in Carson, California. The Galaxy won 2-1. (Photo by John McCoy / Getty Images)

Julian Araujo # 2 from Los Angeles Galaxy keeps his distance from Diego Palacios No.12 in Los Angeles FC in the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park on May 8, 2021 in Carson, California. (Photo by John McCoy / Getty Images)

Fans celebrated after Jonathan Dos Santos, No. 8 of Los Angeles Galaxy, scored a goal against Los Angeles FC in the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park on May 8, 2021 in Carson, California. The Galaxy won 2-1. (Photo by John McCoy / Getty Images)

Javier Hernandez No. 14 from Los Angeles Galaxy and Eddie Segura No. 4 from Los Angeles compete for the ball in the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park on May 8, 2021 in Carson, California. (Photo by John McCoy / Getty Images)

Jonathan Bond No. 1 of the Los Angeles Galaxy stopped a shot by Diego Rossi # 9 of Los Angeles FC in the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park on May 8, 2021 in Carson, California. (Photo by John McCoy / Getty Images)

Javier Hernandez # 14 from Los Angeles Galaxy and Jesus Murillo # 94 from Los Angeles in a second-half battle at Dignity Health Sports Park on May 8, 2021 in Carson, California. The Galaxy won 2-1. (Photo by John McCoy / Getty Images)

Jonathan Dos Santos No. 8 from Los Angeles Galaxy follows Diego Palacios No. 12 from Los Angeles FC in the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park on May 8, 2021 in Carson, California. (Photo by John McCoy / Getty Images)

Jordan Harvey # 2 of Los Angeles FC kicked the ball past Kevin Cabral No. 9 of Los Angeles Galaxy in the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park on May 8, 2021 in Carson, California. (Photo by John McCoy / Getty Images)

Samuel Grander # 11 from Los Angeles Galaxy jumps over Mark Anthony Kay # 14 in Los Angeles FC in the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park on May 8, 2021 in Carson, California. (Photo by John McCoy / Getty Images)

Carson, California – May 8: Julian Araujo # 2 from LA Galaxy took the ball away from Diego Palacios number 12 in Los Angeles FC in the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park on May 8, 2021 in Carson, California. (Photo by John McCoy / Getty Images)

Carson >> It was the first El Trafico game for the 2021 season that featured a little bit of everything for the Galaxy, from the fans in attendance, goals by Javier “Chicharito” Hernandeez and Jonathan dos Santos to even an earthquake.

Add it all up and the Galaxy (3-0-1, nine points) survived the seismic clash against rival Los Angeles Football Club for a 2–1 win, on Saturday in front of 7193 at Dignity Health Sports Park.

A win described by first-year coach Greg Fannie as a “cultural win”.

Fannie said of his group: “They won it.” “It’s a group of players who if they keep going, and I think they will, and the character they have to compete for in these games, we’ll keep improving as a team.

“If we can carry this with us, we will have a really good group and it will be hard to beat. I don’t know if our team is making that kind of effort and this kind of commitment without being pushed and supported by the fans.”

This was the first meeting between the two teams since 2019 as fans were there to watch. The two teams met four times last season, including once in Orlando at MLS is Back, and each match was played in front of empty seats.

The day started with the right foot of the Galaxy as Hernandez scored his sixth goal of the season, leading 1-0 in the 11th minute.

Somehow, the Galaxy maintained its lead during the first half despite coming under a lot of pressure.

In the 62nd minute, LAFC finally scored (1-1-2, five points) a well-deserved goal when Diego Rossi finished off a fast passing sequence from Cute Blessing to Corey Bird, and the match drew 1-1.

LAFC coach Bob Bradley said: “I generally thought in the first half, we took it over.” “We had some half the chances … We pressed hard in the second half, scored a really good goal and then we got left out.”

The Galaxy profited from this “neglect” that ultimately led to Dos Santos’ victory.

Substitute Cameron Dunbar was stuck in the corner in a one-on-one fight with LAFC defender Jesus David Murillo. Dunbar didn’t give up, stayed with her and somehow won the ball and crossed it to Hernandez. Then Hernandez played in the direction of an open space when Dos Santos came to shoot the ball and shoot and shoot.

“It was a goal I needed personally,” dos Santos said in Spanish, but translated into English. “I know it’s a very important year for me and I’m only now dealing with my rhythm. The most important thing is that we won.”

LAFC was playing without Carlos Villa for the third game in a row. Villa was injured four in the season opener against Austin FC.

Bradley said the injury was “minor” but did not set a timetable for Villa’s return.

For the Galaxy, this is his third win in his first four matches under Fanny.

“I am very happy, not just myself, but all of my team mates,” said Hernandez. “You can see today how Cameron (Dunbar), Efra (Efraine Alvarez), Sasha (Kilistan), Carlos (Harvey), the submarines that came, how well they did and the 11 events that we started … the energy and when the results come … Sometimes when you give it all, you can live with the results, draw, win or lose, but that energy, the way we played and fought, was amazing. ”

