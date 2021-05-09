Judge Bill Barren orders Trump to release a secret note





A federal judge this week dismissed attempts by the Justice Department at the end of Mueller’s investigation to keep secret the opinion of the department from obstructing former President Donald Trump, saying administration lawyers are “contemptuous.” The department argued in court that the heavily drafted March 2019 release was a legal reasoning that helped then-attorney general William Barr decide on Trump. But federal judge Amy Berman Jackson said Barr and his advisers had already decided not to charge the president with crimes before receiving written advice, and the release was partly strategic planning rather than legal reasoning – and therefore made public. The decision is in addition to criticism from federal judges and others about Barr and Mueller’s end of the investigation. Jackson and others have repeatedly questioned Barr’s delay in keeping or releasing the documents related to the investigation – Mueller’s findings and Barr’s reactions to them. “The agency’s wording and incomplete explanation blur the real purpose of the memorandum, and the cut-off parts don’t believe it was up to the attorney general to make a prosecution decision or any such decision at the table,” Jackson wrote. in a 35-page review released on Tuesday. “In fact [Trump] “He would not be prosecuted,” he added. The court’s opinion comes from a lawsuit. The transparency team of the Washington Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics government is seeking access to DOJ documents through the Freedom of Information Act. #CNN #News.



source