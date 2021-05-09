Coronavirus: US approves removal of Covid-19 vaccine patents – BBC Newsnight





The US has reportedly refused to protect the intellectual property of Covid vaccines to help end the pandemic. What difference can this make?

The US has said it will accept a proposal to renounce the intellectual property protection of Covid-19 vaccines, in line with efforts to increase supply around the world to reduce the gap between rich and poor countries. Now the statement needs to follow with a specific plan of what that means and how it happens. But it is likely to put pressure on other nations, such as the UK, to continue. Drug manufacturers have objected to the IP exemption, saying the plan is effective. Pharmaceutical companies believe that few countries have the capacity to produce more vaccines despite knowing the formulas, and there is still a global supply of the necessary materials. See more: https://bbc.in/3nRMkHN

