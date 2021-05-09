2021 Election: Tory wins historic victory in Hartlepool, “disappointed” at losing Labor





A historic result for the Tories, a terrible defeat for Labor. When Hartlepool elected the first Conservative MP, Labor MP Sir Keir Starmer said he was "disappointed" and promised to do "whatever it took" to restore confidence in the party.

The biggest blow came in the Hartlepool by-election, where Conservative candidate Jill Mortimer won with 15,500 votes, while Labor voted just over 8,500. It accounted for 16 per cent of Tories, who had been Labor in the district since its inception in 1974. In elections across England, 55 of the 143 councils have been declared and the Conservatives have won five additional seats so far. , among others, in the Midlands and Harlow, Essex. In the mayoral election, Ben Houchen was re-elected Tees Valley Tory candidate with a significant 73% of the vote. Labor, meanwhile, Doncaster and Liverpool. In Scotland, the SNP has added two seats at the expense of Conservatives and Labor, but can they get a historic majority in the Scottish parliament? It is the start of Wales, but it looks like Labor will be suspended and will continue to be the largest party in the Senate. One of Keir Starmer's shadow cabinets described them as "groundbreaking" after the results for Labor. Tonight, an exclusive poll by Channel 4 News shows that the main reason given for Labor not voting in England yesterday was its leadership.



source