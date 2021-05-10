Uncategorized
Sir Keir Starmer will reshuffle his shadow cabinet in Labourd after the election losses
Turn to the Labor Party and it seems that there is a reshuffle at the highest level that is happening right now. Paul McNamara has reported that Labor has progressed in the normal bloodstream even before all results have been achieved. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)
