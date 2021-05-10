



The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) advises caution during visits to Lake Castike that begin in May during construction of the Castaque Dam in Santa Clarita, which is expected to include a series of updates to prepare for potential major earthquakes.

With the goal of reducing the risks from potentially large earthquakes, DWR plans to oversee construction of the Castaic Dam in Santa Clarita, but the division also warns of potential water hazards during the process.

During the withdrawal scheduled to begin in early May, all visitors are advised to be aware of fluctuating water levels and to stay away from water hazards, according to the Water and Sanitation Department.

According to a statement issued by the DWR, “The reservoir will reach a low altitude of 1,380 feet above average sea level by autumn 2021. The water level will be reduced by more than 100 feet during this period.” “By the spring of 2022, Castaic Lake will return to natural processes with water levels based on conditions available at that time.”

The projects include the installation of new equipment to monitor the stability and construction of the dam to reinforce the access bridge to the towing tower, according to the Water and Sanitation Department.

“These projects are important to help us ensure that the Castaic Dam continues to operate safely and provides a reliable and affordable water supply,” said DWR Deputy Director Ted Craddock, who oversees the state water project. “In addition to providing the water supply for Southern California, Castaic Lake provides many recreational opportunities to the surrounding communities.”

Monitoring equipment known as pressure gauges will be installed in wells adjacent to the eastern side of the dam to measure groundwater trends, and track the dam’s stability over time. Nine barometers are to be installed to improve data collection to obtain reliable and accurate data, according to the DWR.

While installing the pressure gauge, construction is expected to include excavators and heavy machinery. Noise and site activity will likely increase during the project until it is expected to be completed in June.

Once the installation is complete, construction work on the lower access bridge is slated to take place until spring of 2022. The bridge work is expected to include reinforcement of the Tower Bridge piers, which would require the temporary withdrawal of Castaic Lake to access the piers, according to the DWR.

The Costa Rican Modernization Program, established by the Water and Sanitation Department, began in 2018 to reduce the seismic risks of the draft tower and access bridge, and to assess the drainage channel to identify and implement the necessary adjustments, and seismic monitoring capabilities on the various dam components.

For more information about the program, visit the DWR website.

For updates on recreational opportunities at Castaic Lake, click here.

