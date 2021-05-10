Noah Donohoe: The family is looking for answers about the death of a teenager in Belfast





A disturbing case of a teenager found dead in a storm in Belfast almost a year ago. Fourteen-year-old Noah Donoho had been missing for six days. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

His family said they put their trust in the police investigation when they found Noah in June 2020, but now they have serious concerns. They are looking for the truth. Warning: Some details in this report may be critical. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



