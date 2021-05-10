Uncategorized
The new report sounds alarming due to the global shortage of 900,000 midwives
A full investment in midwives by 2035 would prevent approximately two-thirds of the deaths of mothers and newborns and stillbirths, saving 4.3 million lives a year.
Millions of lives of women and newborns have been lost, and millions of others are in poor health or injury because the needs of pregnant women and the skills of midwives are not recognized or prioritized.
The world is currently facing a shortage of 900,000 midwives, representing a third of the global workforce required for midwives. The COVID-19 crisis has only exacerbated these problems, with the health needs of women and newborns being overshadowed, midwifery services disrupted, and midwives reassigned to other health services.
These are some of the key downloads from 2021. Report on Midwives of the World, UNFPA (UN Agency for Sexual and Reproductive Health), WHO (World Health Organization), the International Confederation of Midwives (ICM) and partners, which assesses the workforce of midwives and related health resources in 194 countries.
Acute midwifery shortages require a terrible global toll in the form of preventive death. The analysis conducted for this report, published in Lancet last December, showed that midwives with fully insured care by 2035 could prevent 67 percent of maternal mortality, 64 percent of newborns and 65 percent of stillbirths. It could be estimated to save 4.3 million lives a year.
Despite alarms launched in the past World Midwives Report 2014, which also provided a roadmap on how to address the deficit, progress over the past eight years has been too slow. The analysis in this year’s report shows that, according to current rates of progress, the situation will only improve slightly in 2030.
Gender inequality is an unrecognized driver in this major shortcoming. Continued underfunding of the midwifery workforce is a symptom of health systems that do not prioritize the sexual and reproductive health needs of women and girls and do not recognize the role of midwives – most of whom are women – in meeting those needs. Women make up 93 percent of midwives and 89 percent of nurses.
Midwives do not only attend births. They also provide antenatal and postnatal care and a range of sexual and reproductive health services, including family planning, detection and treatment of sexually transmitted infections, and sexual and reproductive health services for adolescents, all while ensuring care for and respect for women’s rights. As the number of midwives increases and they are able to provide care in a favorable environment, the health of women and newborns improves as a whole, which benefits society as a whole.
In order for midwives to achieve their saving potential and life potential, it is necessary to invest more in their education and training, provide services provided by midwives and guide midwives. Governments must prioritize funding and support for midwives and take concrete steps to include midwives in health policy-making.
Partner Quotes:
Dr. Franka Cadée, President of the International Confederation of Midwives:
“As independent primary care providers, midwives are constantly overlooked and ignored. It is time for governments to recognize the evidence of the impact of midwifery care on life promotion and take action in line with the recommendations of the SoWMy report. ICM is committed to harnessing the strength of our global midwifery community to continue these powerful findings and drive change at the country level. However, this job is not possible without the commitment of decision makers and those who have the resources to invest in midwives and the quality care they provide to midwives. ”
Dr. Natalia Kanem, UNFPA Executive Director:
“The report on the world’s midwives sounds alarming that the world urgently needs another 1.1 million health workers to provide health care in the field of sexual, reproductive, maternal, newborn and adolescent, and 80 percent of these missing health workers are midwives. A capable, well-trained midwife can have a huge impact on native women and their families – an influence that is often passed down from generation to generation. At UNFPA, we have spent more than ten years strengthening education, improving working conditions and supporting midwifery leadership roles. We have seen these efforts work, but they need more investment. “
Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General:
“Midwives play a vital role in reducing the risk of childbirth for women around the world, but many were themselves at risk during the COVID-19 pandemic. We need to learn the lessons the pandemic teaches us, implementing policies and investing in better support and protection for midwives and other health professionals. This report provides data and evidence to support the WHO’s long-standing call to strengthen midwives, which will yield a triple dividend contributing to better health, gender equality, and inclusive economic growth. “
The launch of the 2021 State Midwifery Report includes policy recommendations to improve the delivery of health services in the areas of sexual, reproductive, maternal, neonatal and adolescent life, and midwifery leadership and management. These policy recommendations will be the subject of a meeting of health ministers on 18 May and a dialogue at the 74th World Health Assembly (24 May), where WHO member states are expected to adopt evidence-based Global Strategic Guidelines for Nursing and Midwives in 2021. -2025. Resolution on care and midwives.
