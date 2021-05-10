The Covid flood in the Philippines shakes the country – BBC News





A second wave of Covid-19 cases in the Philippines is putting new pressure on the health care system. The country currently has the second largest number of cases in Southeast Asia, after Indonesia. And with one of the longest and sharpest closures in the world, the recession has forced thousands of people into the streets in search of food. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

